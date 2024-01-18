Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Holdings Lifted by Rebalance LLC

Rebalance LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 807,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,363 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 6.0% of Rebalance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Rebalance LLC owned about 0.16% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $61,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Bay Rivers Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,538,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 890,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,346,000 after acquiring an additional 27,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 788,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,674,000 after acquiring an additional 84,059 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $80.36. 2,217,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,067,797. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.78 and a fifty-two week high of $81.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.49 and a 200 day moving average of $77.85.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.2754 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

