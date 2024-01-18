Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Acquired by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VCIT. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 8,935 shares during the period. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

VCIT traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.37. 925,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,972,556. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.85. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.78 and a 1 year high of $81.66.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.2754 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

