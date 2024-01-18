Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Bought by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,866 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $4,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 127.9% during the 2nd quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,558,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,435,000 after acquiring an additional 874,666 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,850,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,887,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,023,000 after acquiring an additional 823,226 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 7,031,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,440,000 after acquiring an additional 704,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,485,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT remained flat at $58.91 during midday trading on Thursday. 203,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,501,247. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $56.07 and a 1-year high of $60.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.94.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.167 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

