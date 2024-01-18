Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 821,062 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 620,888 shares.The stock last traded at $71.64 and had previously closed at $72.02.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $0.4619 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000 Value
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
