Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 821,062 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 620,888 shares.The stock last traded at $71.64 and had previously closed at $72.02.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $0.4619 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 4.6% during the second quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 0.9% during the second quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 4.1% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 10.1% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1.2% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.