Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Purchased by Capital Performance Advisors LLP

Capital Performance Advisors LLP boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortune 45 LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 77,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 11,635 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 101,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 422.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 31,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares in the last quarter.

VTIP stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.53. The stock had a trading volume of 214,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,893. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.33. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.67 and a 52-week high of $48.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

