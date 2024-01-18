Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp cut its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,690,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,235 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for 0.8% of M&T Bank Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.96% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $212,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VGSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 124.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,361,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,921,000 after acquiring an additional 26,855,553 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,907,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538,792 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,535,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,760 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 121.8% during the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,512,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,111,000 after buying an additional 1,380,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 549.6% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,201,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,185,000 after buying an additional 1,016,226 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGSH stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $58.36. 527,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,611,425. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.31 and a 12-month high of $58.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.78.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

