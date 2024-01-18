Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Synergy Financial Group LTD

Synergy Financial Group LTD raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.9% of Synergy Financial Group LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Synergy Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% in the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Family Management Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 579.8% in the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $435.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,055,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,461,025. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $426.18 and a 200-day moving average of $411.77. The company has a market capitalization of $348.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.76 and a 12-month high of $439.80.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

