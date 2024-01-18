Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Bought by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 697,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,779 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 7.7% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Gilbert & Cook Inc. owned 0.05% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $48,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 64,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,588,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,318,000 after purchasing an additional 108,137 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,047,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,970,000 after purchasing an additional 71,096 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,972,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,450,000 after buying an additional 299,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Source Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 32.9% in the second quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 9,401 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.73. 2,016,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,504,134. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.23 and a 200 day moving average of $71.22. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $74.90.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2105 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

