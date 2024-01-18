Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Triad Financial Advisors Inc.

Triad Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,230 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 1.5% of Triad Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Triad Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $4,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,671,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,413,000 after acquiring an additional 328,706 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth $79,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 100.6% in the third quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.6% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 23,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 5,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,458,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,470,711. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $67.99 and a one year high of $74.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.23 and its 200-day moving average is $71.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.2105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

