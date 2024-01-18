Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is 5th Street Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

5th Street Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 9.5% of 5th Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. 5th Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $14,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI opened at $234.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $230.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.68. The stock has a market cap of $330.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $190.18 and a 12 month high of $238.74.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

