Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Boosted by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 3.7% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $26,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 694,574,437 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,562,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,088,998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313,963 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,380,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,685,000 after purchasing an additional 82,804 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,201,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,908,097,000 after purchasing an additional 178,471 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,210,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,589,000 after purchasing an additional 591,652 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI stock opened at $234.64 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $190.18 and a 1 year high of $238.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.68. The company has a market cap of $330.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

