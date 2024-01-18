Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Centurion Wealth Management LLC

Centurion Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the period. Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after buying an additional 694,574,437 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,562,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,088,998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313,963 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,201,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,908,097,000 after purchasing an additional 178,471 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,447,000 after purchasing an additional 690,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,210,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,589,000 after purchasing an additional 591,652 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI stock opened at $234.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $190.18 and a 12-month high of $238.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.68.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.