Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 16.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,079 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Cadence Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

VTI stock opened at $234.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $230.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.68. The company has a market capitalization of $330.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $190.18 and a 52-week high of $238.74.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.