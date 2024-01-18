Vantage Financial Partners LLC Buys 2,046 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 56.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,725,157,000 after buying an additional 394,480,089 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 81.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 18,483,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,803,000 after purchasing an additional 8,298,820 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,927,000 after purchasing an additional 884,541 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,836,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,964,000 after purchasing an additional 559,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,943,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,489,000 after purchasing an additional 84,421 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VYM stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $109.58. 584,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,245,990. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.72. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $112.69. The company has a market cap of $50.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

