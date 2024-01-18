Vantage Financial Partners LLC Has $11.12 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 4.4% of Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,776,996,000 after acquiring an additional 53,321,234 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,462,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,805,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,979 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,890,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,865,344,000 after acquiring an additional 999,326 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,241,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,347,635,000 after acquiring an additional 928,057 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $475.85. 1,861,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,358,947. The stock has a market cap of $368.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $382.37 and a 12-month high of $480.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $465.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $450.31.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
