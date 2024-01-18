Vantage Financial Partners LLC Has $17.07 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,449 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 6.7% of Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $17,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after buying an additional 737,665,005 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,166,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,003,173,000 after purchasing an additional 140,493 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,414,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,642,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,523 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,796,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $976,200,000 after purchasing an additional 147,471 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,285,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $925,458,000 after purchasing an additional 167,889 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $102.31. 1,988,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,673,140. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.86. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $110.55.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

