Vantage Financial Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 14,988 Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC owned 0.38% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Trading Down 0.4 %

BATS:BAUG traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.81. 38,043 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.16.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

