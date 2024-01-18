Vantage Financial Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,032 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Vantage Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $5,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWY traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $177.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,918. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $122.57 and a 1 year high of $178.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $171.55 and a 200-day moving average of $163.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

