Vantage Financial Partners LLC Trims Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 67,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,555,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 19,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HYG traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.92. The stock had a trading volume of 15,849,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,989,250. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $71.68 and a 12-month high of $78.08. The firm has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.87.

About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

