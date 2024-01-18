Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.60-1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $680-740 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $719.77 million. Veeco Instruments also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.40-0.45 EPS.

Veeco Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VECO opened at $30.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.69. Veeco Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $31.95.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.17. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $177.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VECO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeco Instruments presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on Veeco Instruments

Insider Activity at Veeco Instruments

In related news, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $435,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,920.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $435,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,459 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,920.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William John Miller sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $871,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 530,152 shares in the company, valued at $15,400,915.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,900 shares of company stock worth $1,330,695. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VECO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 315.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 520,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,139,000 after purchasing an additional 29,035 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the first quarter worth about $815,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 8.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 48.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

About Veeco Instruments

(Get Free Report)

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.