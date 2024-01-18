Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Shares Up 3% Following Analyst Upgrade

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3% during trading on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $33.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Veeco Instruments traded as high as $29.29 and last traded at $29.19. 147,771 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 568,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.35.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Veeco Instruments in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on Veeco Instruments from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Veeco Instruments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.57.

In related news, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 15,000 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $435,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,459 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,920.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William John Miller sold 30,000 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $871,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 530,152 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,400,915.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,900 shares of company stock worth $1,330,695. Insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Veeco Instruments by 12.9% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 67.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the second quarter worth about $345,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the second quarter worth about $479,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 0.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 923,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,724,000 after acquiring an additional 8,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $177.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.50 million. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 10.25%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

