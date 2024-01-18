Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,626 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEEV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Veeva Systems by 90,363.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 98,398,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,456,312,000 after purchasing an additional 98,289,612 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $259,703,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,726 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,056,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 25.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,432,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $480,961,000 after acquiring an additional 486,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VEEV. StockNews.com cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.18.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $201.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.04. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.30 and a fifty-two week high of $225.49.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $616.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $189,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,953,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $189,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,953,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.15, for a total transaction of $895,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,427,578.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,900 shares of company stock worth $9,457,744. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

