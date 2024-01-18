Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) is Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Perkins Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Veracyte makes up 2.6% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Veracyte worth $2,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Veracyte in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veracyte in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Veracyte in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veracyte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000.

NASDAQ:VCYT traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.26. 112,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,867. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.41 and its 200-day moving average is $25.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -36.55 and a beta of 1.81. Veracyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.52 and a twelve month high of $30.52.

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $90.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.78 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.09%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Veracyte from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veracyte in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

