Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Verastem in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Verastem in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Verastem from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSTM opened at $11.11 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 7.33 and a quick ratio of 7.33. Verastem has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $15.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.44.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.17. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verastem will post -3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Verastem news, Director Robert E. Gagnon sold 9,204 shares of Verastem stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $100,783.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,237.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,820 shares of company stock valued at $105,523. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Verastem by 15.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,150,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,352,000 after acquiring an additional 150,523 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verastem during the third quarter worth about $245,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verastem during the third quarter worth about $1,653,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Verastem by 116.7% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,569,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Verastem by 52.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 15,381 shares in the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

