Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Shares Sold by Perkins Capital Management Inc.

Perkins Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vericel worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vericel in the second quarter worth approximately $1,016,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vericel by 8.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Vericel by 718.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Vericel by 45.7% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Vericel by 3.6% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period.

Shares of VCEL traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,302. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.50 and a 200 day moving average of $34.90. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.48 and a beta of 1.64. Vericel Co. has a 1 year low of $26.88 and a 1 year high of $39.90.

Vericel ( NASDAQ:VCEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. Vericel had a negative return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $45.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.14 million. On average, analysts predict that Vericel Co. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total transaction of $83,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,176,790.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VCEL. StockNews.com began coverage on Vericel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Vericel from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Vericel in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Vericel from $44.50 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vericel in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

