Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,876 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 45,906 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 208.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Down 1.1 %

VZ stock opened at $38.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $163.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.05.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 53.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VZ. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.85.

Read Our Latest Report on Verizon Communications

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.