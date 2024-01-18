Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET)’s stock price dropped 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.14 and last traded at $11.15. Approximately 517,074 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 1,125,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Desjardins raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Trading Down 2.4 %

The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.24 and its 200 day moving average is $13.47.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $354.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.12 million. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 40.95% and a return on equity of 9.57%. Research analysts predict that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Vermilion Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.78%.

Institutional Trading of Vermilion Energy

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VET. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 307.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,076,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321,576 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the second quarter valued at about $15,550,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,945,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,150 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Vermilion Energy by 142.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,143,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,699,000 after acquiring an additional 671,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy during the first quarter worth about $13,498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

About Vermilion Energy

(Get Free Report)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.