Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Beck Bode LLC

Beck Bode LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,941 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total value of $2,785,977.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,406.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total value of $2,785,977.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,406.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $4,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,549 shares of company stock worth $9,128,531. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of VRTX traded down $4.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $429.48. 490,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,276. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $386.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $365.43. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $283.60 and a twelve month high of $439.77. The stock has a market cap of $110.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.94% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $347.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $373.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRTX

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.