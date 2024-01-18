Verus Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,372,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,192,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,026,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,332,000 after purchasing an additional 314,539 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,170,000. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC increased its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter.

ULST stock opened at $40.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.25. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $40.02 and a 1 year high of $40.53.

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

