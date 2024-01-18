Verus Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 60.0% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 117.2% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $7,703,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,280,668. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $7,703,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,280,668. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 2,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,982,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,924,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,236 shares of company stock worth $25,375,687. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of LRCX opened at $752.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $736.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $678.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.54. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $453.65 and a one year high of $801.29.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 27.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lam Research from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $698.25.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

