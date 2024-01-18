Verus Capital Partners LLC Buys 1,112 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $84.87 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $94.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.26 and a 200-day moving average of $81.49. The company has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

