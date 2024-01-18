Verus Capital Partners LLC Buys 411 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 26.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,992 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.8% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,624,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 7,156 shares during the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,045,055,000 after purchasing an additional 106,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $456.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $113.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.51. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $508.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $450.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $444.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $495.23.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

