Verus Capital Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Verus Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,872 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 413.0% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 38.0% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 817 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

AEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $48.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.05. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $61.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.06 and a 200 day moving average of $49.79.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 40.40% and a return on equity of 5.26%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.02%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

