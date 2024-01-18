Verus Capital Partners LLC Grows Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,408 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of American Express by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,320,053 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,281,753,000 after purchasing an additional 507,042 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720,460 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of American Express by 87,430.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,697,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,211,847,000 after purchasing an additional 12,682,662 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of American Express by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,503,902 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,847,452,000 after purchasing an additional 35,760 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Express by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,817,376 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,878,460,000 after acquiring an additional 214,837 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $287,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Price Performance

American Express stock opened at $181.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.62. The company has a market capitalization of $131.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.22. American Express has a 1 year low of $140.91 and a 1 year high of $189.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.21.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

