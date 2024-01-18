Verus Capital Partners LLC Has $463,000 Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,866,000 after buying an additional 11,067,418 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17,209.4% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,280,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,003,000 after buying an additional 1,272,637 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,416,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,878,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,345,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,250,000 after buying an additional 497,131 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG opened at $169.22 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $146.17 and a twelve month high of $171.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.33. The firm has a market cap of $72.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.