Verus Capital Partners LLC Has $480,000 Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 573.8% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on General Mills from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Mizuho lowered their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, HSBC started coverage on General Mills in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

General Mills Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:GIS opened at $63.09 on Thursday. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.33. The company has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.21.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 57.42%.

General Mills Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.