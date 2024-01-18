Verus Capital Partners LLC Increases Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MUB. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after buying an additional 154,770 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $107.98 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.78 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.33.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

