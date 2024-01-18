Verus Capital Partners LLC Purchases 1,586 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 46.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,985 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Target by 3,577.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Target by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Target by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in Target by 191.5% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE TGT opened at $138.75 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.28. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $181.70. The stock has a market cap of $64.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.12%.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,106.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.62.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

