Verus Capital Partners LLC Purchases 6,127 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,127 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra during the second quarter valued at approximately $645,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 3,666.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sempra by 842.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.
Sempra Trading Down 1.2 %
NYSE:SRE opened at $73.55 on Thursday. Sempra has a one year low of $63.75 and a one year high of $81.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55.
Sempra Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.03%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Sempra from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.50 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.
View Our Latest Research Report on SRE
Sempra Company Profile
Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sempra
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- 3 fast food stocks report Q4 earnings, heres what to expect
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Microsoft Stock: Telecom triumph a $1.5 billion game-changer
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Wait to buy the dip in these 2 cybersecurity stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.