Verus Capital Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,288 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter worth $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth $25,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter worth $38,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MA shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer raised Mastercard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.90.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $427.41 on Thursday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $340.21 and a 1-year high of $431.79. The company has a market cap of $400.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $415.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $403.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.20, for a total value of $48,590,139.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,172,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,914,253,871.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total value of $3,829,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,003,217.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.20, for a total value of $48,590,139.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,172,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,914,253,871.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 516,164 shares of company stock worth $199,248,209. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

