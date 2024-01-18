Verus Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in Chemed by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 9,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chemed from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chemed in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Chemed from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.77, for a total value of $859,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,845,526.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.77, for a total value of $859,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,845,526.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 3,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $586.32, for a total value of $2,236,224.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,012 shares in the company, valued at $4,111,275.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,531 shares of company stock valued at $13,596,105. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $586.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $580.08 and a 200 day moving average of $543.82. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.43. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $489.54 and a 12-month high of $596.91.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.40. Chemed had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $564.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 19.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.91%.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

