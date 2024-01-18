Verus Capital Partners LLC Takes $918,000 Position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 123.4% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the third quarter worth about $63,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF stock opened at $99.96 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.64 and a fifty-two week high of $100.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.91.

About Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

