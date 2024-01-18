W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Hits New 52-Week High at $876.15

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $876.15 and last traded at $865.83, with a volume of 49045 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $839.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GWW. StockNews.com raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $775.25.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $43.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $814.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $754.97.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 20.75%.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In other news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $2,530,588.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 911 shares in the company, valued at $730,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $2,530,588.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,662.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,167 shares of company stock worth $4,685,312. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W.W. Grainger

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.0% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.0% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 6.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

