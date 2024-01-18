WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $166.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.45 million. WaFd had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS.

WaFd Stock Performance

WaFd stock opened at $29.00 on Thursday. WaFd has a 12-month low of $23.36 and a 12-month high of $37.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.88.

WaFd Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on WAFD. StockNews.com downgraded WaFd from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of WaFd in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAFD. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of WaFd during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WaFd by 12.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 699,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,928,000 after purchasing an additional 78,457 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of WaFd by 26.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 6,719 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of WaFd by 2.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WaFd by 28.5% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

About WaFd

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Further Reading

