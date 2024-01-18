Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Cuts Stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lowered its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPRT. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 57,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $1,638,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.6% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,599,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,591,000 after purchasing an additional 40,087 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 41.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 32,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 129.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 404,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,741,000 after purchasing an additional 228,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

EPRT opened at $25.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.31. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $26.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.61%.

Several research firms have issued reports on EPRT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.75 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.81.

In related news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 35,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total value of $866,851.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 494,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,998,117.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 17,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $449,259.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,710,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 35,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $866,851.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 494,360 shares in the company, valued at $11,998,117.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,013 shares of company stock valued at $1,884,789. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

