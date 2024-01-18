Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Has $590,000 Stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP trimmed its position in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 102.5% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 268.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the second quarter worth about $46,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Axos Financial Price Performance

NYSE:AX opened at $51.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.50. Axos Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $32.05 and a one year high of $57.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $245.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.52 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 18.03%. Analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AX. StockNews.com cut Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Axos Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Axos Financial

Insider Activity at Axos Financial

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $269,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 508,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,416,158.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Edward James Ratinoff sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $146,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,257,771.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $269,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 508,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,416,158.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.