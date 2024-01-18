Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Increases Stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 379.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,299 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in ExlService were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in ExlService by 742.2% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 13,612 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in ExlService by 425.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 78,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 63,509 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in ExlService by 404.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 24,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 19,473 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in ExlService by 202.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 90,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 60,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in ExlService by 944.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. 18.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

ExlService stock opened at $31.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.17 and a 1-year high of $35.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.42 and its 200 day moving average is $29.75.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $410.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.68 million. Research analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

