Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Invests $357,000 in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.7% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 108,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 18.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 425,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,057,000 after purchasing an additional 65,808 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter worth about $246,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 13.5% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 52,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter worth about $338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of WY opened at $32.47 on Thursday. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The company has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.21.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.36%.

In related news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $1,001,936.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 711,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,560,357.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $29,083.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,338.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $1,001,936.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,560,357.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,277 shares of company stock worth $1,353,775. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WY has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

View Our Latest Report on Weyerhaeuser

About Weyerhaeuser

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.