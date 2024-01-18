Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Invests $649,000 in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 50,361 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in TTM Technologies by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 5,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

TTM Technologies Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $14.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.00 and a beta of 1.42. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.13 and a twelve month high of $17.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. TTM Technologies had a positive return on equity of 7.81% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $572.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.84 million. Equities research analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TTMI shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on TTM Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial raised TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered TTM Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TTMI

TTM Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale engineered systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.