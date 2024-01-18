Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Lowers Stock Position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lessened its holdings in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 39,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 121,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,856,000 after purchasing an additional 10,155 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $369,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 2,544 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total transaction of $253,585.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,519,979.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Colo acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $87.70 per share, for a total transaction of $87,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,347,681.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 2,544 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total value of $253,585.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,519,979.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGP Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MGPI opened at $91.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 1.79. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.60 and a 12 month high of $124.96.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $211.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.11 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is currently 10.86%.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

(Free Report)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Solutions segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye, whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, include vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.